Mitt Romney Roils Twitter By Dressing Up as Ted Lasso and Having Biscuits With ‘Boss’ Kyrsten Sinema

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) choosing to dress up for Halloween as the folksy all-American hero of the Apple+ show Ted Lasso isn’t all that surprising, but tweets he posted on Thursday showing him in costume reenacting a “biscuits with the boss” scene with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) did surprise a lot of people — and drew some outrage on social media.

For those unfamiliar with the show (mild spoiler alert for season one episodes), Jason Sudeikis portrays Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team, AFC Richmond. The first season highlighted Lasso’s fish-out-of-water adjustments to life on the other side of the pond — and struggles to learn that other kind of football — as well as the character’s warmhearted ability to charm the Richmond players, skeptical British sports reporters, and the team’s owner, Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham.

Welton’s character development began with her acquiring ownership of the team from her unfaithful ex-husband after a bitterly fought divorce. Lasso’s unwavering optimism — and the delectable homemade biscuits he brings her every morning — helps build the foundation for not just a positive professional relationship between the two, but also a growing friendship.

Sudeikis and Waddingham both won Emmys for their roles, and the show itself won Outstanding Comedy Series.

Back to the Utah senator — Romney tweeted two short GIFs showing him with Lasso’s signature mustache, first slapping a “BELIEVE” sign taped over his office door like the sign Lasso made for the Richmond locker room, and another catching a soccer ball.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.” pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

It was his next two tweets, however, that got the Twitterati fired up. In the tweets, Romney reenacts Lasso’s “biscuits with the boss” scenes with Sinema as Welton. “Biscuits with the boss,” tweeted Romney with a GIF of him handing a box to Sinema, followed by “She’s one tough cookie.”

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Sinema, along with fellow moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), has been one of the major hurdles for President Joe Biden’s efforts to get his “Build Back Better” legislative agenda passed. Both Sinema and Manchin have objected to some of the more progressive parts of the legislation, as well as the multi-trillion dollar price tag.

With the fate of Biden’s agenda still up in the air — and after Democratic leadership jettisoned paid family leave and other progressive wish list items — Romney’s tweet drew swift ire on Twitter, especially from liberals fuming at Sinema.

Has there ever been a senator that cares less about their constituents than Kyrsten Sinema? https://t.co/taelMSNHjS — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 28, 2021

gonna tell my kids this is why we need to barter their xbox for dental care https://t.co/gU7vNLy424 — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) October 28, 2021

“I present to you the still beating heart of popular programs you helped rip out of Biden’s plan to appease your corporate donors. On behalf of billionaires, thank you. Your Lululemon bag is in the mail.” https://t.co/ywnGQBlQNV — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 28, 2021

Can’t help but think that #KrystenSinema is going to have a long career as the token #FoxNews “liberal” in the very near future. Not sure how antics like this help her re-election efforts in #Arizona https://t.co/coeXcdqI7I — Conor Powell (@ConormPowell) October 28, 2021

Am I mad that the costumes are so spot on or mad at politicians playing up cutesy shows of “bipartisanship” at the expense of good policy or just mad at public figures being so cringe during such a “Kim there are people dying” moment https://t.co/3H1at9yY9x — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 28, 2021

Trick question it’s all of the above because I’m multifaceted like that — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 28, 2021

