Mitt Romney Roils Twitter By Dressing Up as Ted Lasso and Having Biscuits With ‘Boss’ Kyrsten Sinema

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) choosing to dress up for Halloween as the folksy all-American hero of the Apple+ show Ted Lasso isn’t all that surprising, but tweets he posted on Thursday showing him in costume reenacting a “biscuits with the boss” scene with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) did surprise a lot of people — and drew some outrage on social media.

For those unfamiliar with the show (mild spoiler alert for season one episodes), Jason Sudeikis portrays Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team, AFC Richmond. The first season highlighted Lasso’s fish-out-of-water adjustments to life on the other side of the pond — and struggles to learn that other kind of football — as well as the character’s warmhearted ability to charm the Richmond players, skeptical British sports reporters, and the team’s owner, Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham.

Welton’s character development began with her acquiring ownership of the team from her unfaithful ex-husband after a bitterly fought divorce. Lasso’s unwavering optimism — and the delectable homemade biscuits he brings her every morning — helps build the foundation for not just a positive professional relationship between the two, but also a growing friendship.

Sudeikis and Waddingham both won Emmys for their roles, and the show itself won Outstanding Comedy Series.

Back to the Utah senator — Romney tweeted two short GIFs showing him with Lasso’s signature mustache, first slapping a “BELIEVE” sign taped over his office door like the sign Lasso made for the Richmond locker room, and another catching a soccer ball.

It was his next two tweets, however, that got the Twitterati fired up. In the tweets, Romney reenacts Lasso’s “biscuits with the boss” scenes with Sinema as Welton. “Biscuits with the boss,” tweeted Romney with a GIF of him handing a box to Sinema, followed by “She’s one tough cookie.”

Sinema, along with fellow moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), has been one of the major hurdles for President Joe Biden’s efforts to get his “Build Back Better” legislative agenda passed. Both Sinema and Manchin have objected to some of the more progressive parts of the legislation, as well as the multi-trillion dollar price tag.

With the fate of Biden’s agenda still up in the air — and after Democratic leadership jettisoned paid family leave and other progressive wish list items — Romney’s tweet drew swift ire on Twitter, especially from liberals fuming at Sinema.

