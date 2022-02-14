Kyrie Irving Feels ‘No Guilt’ About Not Getting Vaccinated: ‘I’m the Only Player That Has to Deal With This’

The Brooklyn Nets season is spiraling out of control, but as they embark on a crucial home stand, they’ll be forced to play without Kyrie Irving.

Irving’s anti-vaccine stance continues to have him barred from the Barclays Center because of New York City’s mandate. If the mandate gets lifted, Irving will be allowed to play in his team’s home games, but for now, he’s just a roadshow.

As Irving watches the Nets season get derailed by an 11-game losing streak, he claims to feel no guilt regarding his refusal to get vaccinated. Instead, Irving sounds as though he’s seeking sympathy for the situation he put himself in.

“Play your media games with somebody else bro, please,” Irving ranted to reporters after the Nets lost their 11th consecutive game over the weekend. “I understand there’s a lot going on in our world and I’m here as a human being just like you, bro. Please respect my boundaries, man. That’s all I’m asking, bro. There’s no guilt that I feel. I’m the only player who has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then there probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances.”

Last week, Nets general manager Sean Marks said Irving is “frustrated” by being barred from playing in home games because of New York City’s vaccine mandate. The GM added that they’re hoping to see the mandate change before the NBA playoffs tip off.

But at this rate, the Nets, who right now are the eight-seed in the Eastern Conference, should be hopeful to even make the playoffs. Irving is currently eligible to play in just eight of the Nets remaining 26 regular season games.

Watch above via SNY

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com