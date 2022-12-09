LeBron James Is Happy to See Brittney Griner Released From Prison, Gives ‘Kudos’ to Biden and Harris

NBA star LeBron James is joyful to see that WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison and gave credit to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for her release.

Griner was arrested in February on drug smuggling charges for bringing less than one gram of CBD oil into Russia.

The White House announced they traded Griner in a 1-for-1 prison swap that sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in exchange for Griner’s release. Bout is known as the “merchant of death.”

James’ HBO show The Shop did an alternate broadcast to Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, and he took the time to share his thoughts about Griner’s return to the United States.

James did the broadcast remotely because the Lakers were on a road trip, while his two co-hosts, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera, did the show from The Shop‘s studio. Rivera addressed the news of Griner’s freedom and asked James for his thoughts about the situation.

“Obviously major, major news, Brittney Griner comes home today; I know you’ve been championing all offseason getting her home,” Rivera said to James. “What were your immediate thoughts when you heard the news?”

“Before we get his thoughts, also want to give love and support, there’s a lot more Americans that are detained around the world, unlawfully, detained,” Carter added before James responded. “Shoutout to them; we’re hoping they get home soon too.”

James was happy to see Griner was released from prison, and and commented how much this meant to her family and basketball community members.

“I think it’s a great day,” James answered. “For us as Americans, having BG back in the sports world, just having her presence back. Her wife misses her, family misses her, her club misses her in Phoenix. And to have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it’s a big day for us.”

LeBron pivoted and thanked the Biden administration for bringing Griner home and recognized people like former Marine Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia.

“Kudos to the President, kudos to Kamala Harris, and everyone that had something to do with it,” James added. “Like Mav said, there’s a lot of people unlawfully detained right now. We hope we can get them all back.”

“Absolutely,” both Rivera and Carter answered.

Watch above via The Shop on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

