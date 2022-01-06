NBA Announcer Apologizes for Horrific Reference to Player’s Father After Mistaking His Identity

Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor issued an apology Thursday morning and included an explanation after making the worst broadcasting mistake of his career.

Wednesday night, Consor made a horrific reference to the father of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. More than 12 hours later, the NBA analyst explains the remark was a case of mistaken identity.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said Wednesday night after the Rockets guard drained a game winning buzzer-beater.

Porter’s full name is Bryan Kevin Porter Jr., his father Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. spent four years in prison after being charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 14-year-old girl in 1993. After he was released, Porter Sr. was shot five times and killed in a 2004 bar fight.

The person Consor attempted to reference was Kevin Porter, a former point guard who had a decade-long professional career from 1972-1983 which included a stint with Washington’s NBA franchise. But he has no relation to the Kevin Porter Jr. on the Rockets.

As brutal and insensitive as Consor’s remark initially appeared, with context, it felt like there was a good chance he mistook who Porter Jr.’s father was.

Still, Consor should not be completely excused from the mistake. It’s fair for basketball fans to assume a veteran NBA analyst would know if a current player’s father had a decade-long tenure in the league. The Wizards are also not without blame for allowing Consor’s reference to take on a life of its own.

The mistake occurred Wednesday night around 10pm and the Wizards allowed it to sit for more than 12 hours before it was addressed. If context to the reference was offered immediately, it would have lessened the backlash and may have prevented LeBron James from tweeting about the incident Thursday morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com