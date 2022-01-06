NBA Announcer Makes Horrific Reference to a Player’s Late Father: ‘Like His Dad, Pulled That Trigger at the Right Time’

As Kevin Porter Jr. drained a buzzer-beater Wednesday night, leading the Houston Rockets to victory, a Washington Wizards announcer made an absolutely terrible comment that we can only hope was a mistake.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Wizards analyst Glenn Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast.

Kevin Porter Sr. spent four years in prison after he was charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 14-year-old girl. Porter Sr. was 19 at the time and claimed the gun was accidentally discharged. After Porter Sr. was released from prison, he was later shot five times and killed during a bar fight in 2004.

Consor’s reference was either an example of horrific judgement and awareness or a case of mistaken identity. The broadcaster may have assumed Kevin Porter Jr. was the son of former NBA point guard Kevin Porter, who played professionally from 1972-1983 including a stint in Washington. Kevin Porter Sr. did not play in the NBA.

Consor’s “trigger” reference understandably drew a furious rash of reaction on social media, led by LeBron James.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

At the time this article was published Thursday morning, the incident was not yet addressed by Consor or the Wizards. Consor is a longtime basketball broadcaster, having filled various analyst roles with Washington’s NBA franchise for nearly three decades.

UPDATE: Consor issued an apology Thursday morning, shortly after this article was posted. Click here to read.

