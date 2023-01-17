LIV Golf Set To Sign TV Deal With CW Network, Per Report

The Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, LIV, is set to sign a television contract with the CW Network, according to new reports.

Sources told Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated that the CW Network and LIV Golf will agree to a multi-year contract. CW Network does not own any sports properties, and the network mostly plays reruns of older television shows. LIV Golf’s David Feherty dropped a hint about the deal at a comedy show in Florida.

“Have you heard of CW?” Feherty said, according to the Palm Beach Post. “I might get fired for this, but…”

The CW Network is currently in 22o markets throughout the United States. LIV Golf has 14 events scheduled for the 2023 golf season, with their first event beginning on February 24th.

LIV Golf stated an announcement will be made soon, but the specifics of what the announcement entailed were not released.

Throughout the start-up league’s first season, they broadcast their events on Youtube and the LIV Golf website for fans to stream them for free. LIV Golf poached Feherty from NBC when he covered the PGA Tour for 11 years on the Golf Channel. He admitted his reason for jumping ship was for the money.

“People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bullshit… They paid me a lot of money,” Feherty told the Toledo Blade.

Feherty was among the most notable names, along with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, to leap to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour. On the broadcasting side, his big personality was a tough loss for the PGA Tour and NBC’s Golf Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com