Manny Pacquiao to Run for President of the Philippines

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is about to take on a very different kind of fight.

The 42-year-old boxing icon is running for president of the Philippines — announcing his acceptance of the PDP-Laban party’s nomination at its national convention on Sunday. Pacquiao currently serves as a senator in the Philippines — a post he has held since 2016. Prior to that, he served for six years as a member of the country’s House of Representatives.

In recent months, Pacquiao has been outspoken about his opposition to current president Rodrigo Duterte. In an attempt to maintain power, the term-limited Duterte is running for vice president — while his former aide, Senator Bong Go is running for president.

Without naming names, Pacquiao’s statement on Facebook after the announcement seemed very clearly directed at Duterte and his allies.

“Today, I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Republic of the Philippines, with a message to those who are taking advantage of the Filipino people: YOUR TIME IS UP!” Pacquiao wrote. “I AM A FIGHTER.”

Last month, Pacquiao lost a welterweight championship bout to Yordenas Ugas in Las Vegas. He has not yet made his future plans in the sport known.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com