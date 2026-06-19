‘Hideous’: Left and Right Slam Israeli Minister Declaring ‘All of Lebanon Must Burn’

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sparked a firestorm of criticism on Friday by declaring “all of Lebanon must burn” after four Israeli soldiers were killed by Hezbollah in the country.

“For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!” Ben Gvir wrote on social media, adding:

With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration.

He concluded that “in the Middle East, you don’t win with measured responses and restraint,” but instead you must “obliterate” your enemy to end terrorism. Ben Gvir has long been a highly controversial figure inside Israel and abroad for his ardently anti-Arab rhetoric, which often includes violent overtones. His Jewish Power party holds six seats in the current Israeli Knesset, but has been a key bloc holding together Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government since late 2022.

Israel and Hezbollah entered into a ceasefire soon after Ben Gvir’s tweet amid pressure from President Donald Trump, who has publicly criticized Netanyahu’s approach to Lebanon. Trump has ripped Netanyahu for lacking “f*cking judgment” by demolishing city blocks in Beirut in response to Hezbollah’s constant rocket fire on Israeli civilians in the north of the country.

Ben Gvir’s comments drew a swift rebuke across social media, including among some of Israel’s most vocal supporters.

Eitan Fischberger, a writer and prominent pro-Israel advocate, replied to Ben Gvir, writing, “Disgusting tweet. Shame on you.”

Corey Walker, the Washington Correspondent for the Algemeiner Journal, added, “Everyday that Netanyahu refuses to reprimand him or remove him from government is another day that he prioritizes his personal political ambitions over his own country.”

Republican NYC Councilwoman Inna Verniko added, “When they slander us for being ‘genocidal,’ you are who they can point their finger to and be validated.”

When they slander us for being “genocidal,” you are who they can point their finger to and be validated. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) June 19, 2026

CNN’s Jake Tapper replied, “Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir, an anti-Arab racist zealot, says ‘all of Lebanon must burn.’ That’s almost 6 million people. Hideous.”

Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir, an anti-Arab racist zealot, says “all of Lebanon must burn.” That’s almost 6 million people. Hideous. https://t.co/ONlrB9jpjo — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) June 19, 2026

Below are some more replies, from across the political spectrum:

netanyahu losing his election because of trump’s iran deal would be the biggest favor the united states could do for israel. https://t.co/G9PrKnaQZy — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 19, 2026

You're a psychopath. If Free Palestine could create Israeli villains to drive their propaganda they would create you. And yet, you are somehow real. The best thing Jews could do to fight antisemitism would be banishing you to some third world swamp. https://t.co/jNZPvUF13P — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 19, 2026

How can anyone still support this Israeli govt when psychopathic monsters like Ben Gvir are ministers in it, advocating genocide in Lebanon? Disgusting. https://t.co/OMyaWcZVcX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 19, 2026

This is an extremist. His rhetoric is that of a Serbian genocidaire circa the mid-90s. Enough is enough. https://t.co/s8jUQcHVx2 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 19, 2026

Israel loyalists picked a bad day to feign outrage over Tucker Carlson's observation that key Israeli officials speak and think like pure Nazis, if not worse. Just hours later, Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir posted this: text that makes Mein Kampf look bashful: https://t.co/es4ZjZdbo5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 19, 2026

The Israeli government is addicted to mass murder https://t.co/05O7ZY4oQe — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 19, 2026

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