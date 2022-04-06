Max Kellerman Says Tiger Woods Is NOT An Elite Athlete, Doesn’t Know ‘How High He Jumps’

Most consider Tiger Woods to be one of the greatest in the history of sports but to Max Kellerman, he’s just not an elite athlete.

Kellerman stated exactly that Wednesday on the early morning talk show Keyshawn, JWill & Max when Jay Williams and Keyshawn Johnson defended Woods’ athletic prowess.

“No I would not say that.”@maxkellerman doesn’t think Tiger Woods is an elite athlete. Do you agree? #KJM pic.twitter.com/wcJyoXGAsQ — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) April 6, 2022

“Tiger Woods is an elite athlete,” Williams stated, who was immediately met by hesitance from Kellerman.

“No I would not say that,” he snapped back, causing Williams and Johnson to look at him sideways.

“You would not say Tiger Woods is an elite athlete?” Williams said in disgust, “Get out of here, Max.”

This led to Kellerman defending his stance to his fellow show hosts as he elaborated on the game of golf as a whole in terms of athletic ability.

“I don’t think you can demonstrate that just by playing golf,” he said. “What I know about Tiger is his hand-eye is next level, his will to win is extremely excellent, right, and his mechanics are beautiful. I don’t know how fast he runs, how high he jumps, all that kind of stuff.”

The comments left Williams and Johnson baffled as they saw no reason for those statistics to be in Woods’ athletic discussion as the sport of golf doesn’t require such skills.

“That doesn’t have anything to do with him being an elite athlete,” JWill replied.

“He’s got some athletic traits in him,” Johnson followed up, to which Kellerman agreed on.

“Agreed, you can look at him and tell but you don’t know that from him playing golf. I don’t know what his time in the 40 (yard dash) is or stuff like that,” Kellerman explained.

Regardless, Kellerman got back to his original point that was that Woods can still win in golf despite not having those athletic traits in his older age and after his car accident.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com