Things got a bit crazy during the ESPN2 broadcast of the Women’s national championship game Sunday as WNBA legend Diana Taurasi joined fellow athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on a Manningcast-style feed of the game.

The program was going well with the three women sharing stories on their playing careers while commenting on the game between South Carolina and UConn when Bird noted how basketball is a game of inches during the third quarter.

“It’s a game of inches at the same time, it’s the simple things. So the simple things are not always so simple,” Bird said.

Taurasi agreed wholeheartedly, leading to possibly the quote of the broadcast.

“It’s a game of inches, ask the cocks,” Taurasi said with a straight face.

Bird and Rapinoe immediately went for their beverages as they tried to contain the laughter before Bird escalated the joke further.

“And they’re taking those inches,” Taurasi continued.

“Do you take those inches?” Bird asked her WNBA counterpart.

“Absolutely,” Taurasi replied with a laugh, sending the other two into hysterics.

The national championship game finished 64-49 in favor of the lady gamecocks and while that will be the main talking point, the all-women alternate feed should be considered moving forward in college basketball as the trio’s commentary was incredibly entertaining.

