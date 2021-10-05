Meteorologists Roast ESPN’s Steve Young for Wildly False Claim That ‘Lightning Can’t Go Sideways’

Rough night for Monday Night Football. The game between featuring the Raiders and Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was delayed about 30-minutes because of lightning.

Making matters worse, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are in the midst of a three-week hiatus from their popular alternate MNF broadcast on ESPN2. As viewers tuned in for the traditional broadcast on ESPN, they were stunned to see the game was in a weather delay, considering SoFi Stadium is enclosed.

Former Super Bowl champion quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst Steve Young was equally baffled. Even after ESPN’s Suzy Kolber explained that the roof has some open exposure, with it being more like a canopy than a traditional dome, Young still didn’t understand the delay.

“Lightning can’t go sideways,” the former quarterback and BYU Law School graduate said.

A false statement that had Young getting brutally roasted on social media. Young did make one accurate statement though. “They can’t play the game, but we’re on the field?” Young asked. “Clearly they don’t care about us!”

With players being sent back to their locker rooms for safety precautions, it was strange to see ESPN keep their mic’d up broadcasters standing on the field for the delay. “I’m confused,” Young added.

Meteorologists everywhere were quick to clear up any confusion for Young, by debunking his wildly false weather claim with pictures and videos to prove that lightning not does not only strike in one straight and direct vertical line.

Since people are firing off bits at a truly breathtaking rate: SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides are open. (See: yellow circle.) There is lightning in the area, hence the danger. pic.twitter.com/gKNCdkvx8a — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 5, 2021

Steve Young, live on ESPN: “Lightning can’t go sideways” The lightning: pic.twitter.com/qYE5mrM1mp — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) October 5, 2021

“Lightning can’t go sideways” We need a meteorologist on Monday Night Football 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) October 5, 2021

Apparently, Monday Night Football is currently in a lightning delay and Steve Young is doing his best to upset every meteorologist in the country with his claim that “lightning can’t go sideways…” Just gonna leave this right here… 🤷‍♂️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1JM2y3y03p — Bryan Bachman (@Bryan_Bachman) October 5, 2021

Meteorologists everywhere are cringing at Steve Young saying “lightning can’t go sideways” #MNF pic.twitter.com/e0V5rQmaIe — James Scott WCCB (@JamesWCCB) October 5, 2021

::Steve Young standing directly under a giant tree during a lightning storm:: “Phew….safe.” — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) October 5, 2021

Lol Steve Young asking all the right questions 🤣 #MNF — Sam Ponder (@samponder) October 5, 2021

Someone @ESPNNFL might wanna let @SteveYoungQB know that lightning can travel sideways. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Matthew Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) October 5, 2021

