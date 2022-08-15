Milwaukee Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Rule Out Playing for Division Rival Chicago Bulls: ‘You Never Know’

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t rule out playing for division rival Chicago Bulls.

“It’s a team that won multiple championships. It’s a team with one of the greatest player, if not the greatest player, to ever play this game, played for,” said Antetokounmpo on Sunday, referring to Michael Jordan. “So it’s a no-brainer — everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago, but right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece and was selected by the Bucks with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, is a two-time NBA MVP, six-time all-star, and was the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Bucks to a championship in 2021, their second after a 50-year drought. He is entering the second year of a 5-year contract worth more than $228 million.

Last season, the Bucks posted a 51-31 record and were eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The 6’11 Antetokounmpo averaged almost 30 points, almost 12 rebounds and almost six assists per game last season. For his career, he’s averaged almost 22 points, almost 10 rebounds and almost five assists per game.

