Mississippi State Football Coach Reportedly In ‘Critical’ Medical Condition

Mississippi State’s head football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition after reportedly suffering a severe medical situation at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, on Sunday.

According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Leach reportedly suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday, going 10 to 15 minutes without medical attention until EMTs arrived and used a defibrillator to get his heartbeat back in rhythm.

Leach was brought to Oktibbeha County Hospital, where he was stabilized and transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sources told the Clarion Ledger that Leach reportedly had suffered seizures with possible brain damage, with one source calling the situation “dire.”

On Sunday, Mississippi State released a statement about Leach’s medical situation:

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec.11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.

Mississippi State school President Mark E. Keenum and interim Athletic Director Bracky Brett named defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football team until Leach can return.

Before he became the head coach at Mississippi State in 2020, Leach was a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State before Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will face the University of Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl Game on January 2nd in Tampa Bay, Florida.

