MLB Approves New Anti-Theft Tech for Signs in Hopes of Avoiding Another Houston Astros Scandal

The memory of the Houston Astros scandal is still alive and well in Major League Baseball as the outfit announced Tuesday that they have allowed a new technology that will help fight sign-stealing during the regular season.

The technology developed as “PitchCom” uses an electronic transmitter to communicate between pitcher and catcher, rather than the traditional hand signals fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

In a memo Tuesday, the MLB advised teams about the new technology. Its functionality is quite simple: Using a pad with buttons on the wrist of the gloved hand, a catcher can signal pitches, pitch type and location directly to the pitcher through a listening device. Up to three teammates besides the pitcher and catcher, will also have access to the signals, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney

Pitchers and catchers will have the option of using signaling devices as they decide what pitches to throw in the upcoming regular season, sources told @Buster_ESPN. This technology could help to advance MLB beyond the risk of the sign-stealing scandals. https://t.co/PQRmJvxORY — ESPN (@espn) April 5, 2022

Change is often met with resistance in the MLB but first reviews of the PitchCom system have been glowing from players as they have noted its seamlessness and overall positive flow to the mound.

“I think it was great,” New York Yankees Pitcher Luis Severino told reporters after using it Saturday. “I was a little doubtful at the beginning, but when we started using it, it was really good — with a man on second, too. I would definitely like to use it in my first start (of the regular season). You know what pitch you’re going to throw right away.”

Ultimately each pitcher and catcher combo will have the option to use the new system or not this season but PitchCom may be here for a while as pitchers get more acclimated to the device.

“I think it can be beneficial when it comes to August, September and October and you’re pushing towards the playoffs,” Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel said. “It’ll be nice not to have go through several sets of signs.”

But the main reason behind the new pitching technology undoubtedly is to help eliminate the risk of sign-stealing as recent scandals like the Houston Astros of 2017 and 2018, still linger in the minds of many players.

“It’ll definitely reduce sign-stealing,” Keuchel’s teammate Dylan Cease said.

Personally I like the new technology. Any way to speed up the game is a win for the MLB, especially during the regular season.

