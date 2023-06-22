MMA fans around the world got received an encouraging update Wednesday on what could potentially be the sport’s next great super fight.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on Instagram that he’s ready and willing to meet Twitter owner Elon Musk in the cage.

Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of a tweet from Musk expressing his desire to fight him.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg said in the caption of the post.

When Musk got wind of the post, he reaffirmed his intentions to fight Zuckerberg.

“If this is for real,” he said on Twitter, “I will do it.”

The idea of two of the richest men on the planet competing against one another in a sanctioned fight has even drawn the attention of Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter who’s become one of boxing’s biggest draws. He said on Twitter that he wants to promote the event.

“Elon I will gladly promote your fight against Zuck,” he said, “we can do it in the PFL on ESPN+ for charity.”

If the two do end up squaring off in the octagon, it will be the latest in a number of unexpected fights over the last few years. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, burst onto the boxing scene and has even shared the ring with legend Floyd Mayweather. YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji — better known as KSI — has also joined the movement of content creators picking up the gloves.

