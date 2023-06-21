Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Challenge to Cage Match: ‘Send Me Location’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepted Twitter owner and fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s challenge to a cage match on Wednesday — and a spokesperson confirmed he’s serious.

After it was alleged that Zuckerberg’s Meta was planning a rival service to Musk’s Twitter, Musk wrote, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

Upon hearing that Zuckerberg was a practitioner of Jiu-Jitsu, Musk then declared, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg shot back at Musk on Wednesday, agreeing to a catch match with the comment, “Send me location.”

Amazing — Mark Zuckerberg just posted on his instagram story about cage fighting Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/FehYis9iqM — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) June 21, 2023

The Verge deputy editor Alex Heath confirmed in an article “that Zuckerberg’s post on his Instagram account is, in fact, not a joke, which means the ball is now in Musk’s court,” and cited a Meta spokesperson who said, “The story speaks for itself.”

I’ve confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting @elonmusk and is now waiting on the details (if Musk decides to follow through) “The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson says re: Zuck’s IG post saying “send me location”https://t.co/4g1IkqOl47 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 22, 2023

Musk, in turn, responded, “If this is for real, I will do it.”

If this is for real, I will do it 🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

It is not yet certain when a match between the two tech rivals will take place, or if it will take place at all. However, Musk is likely to need a lot of training before he steps into the ring with Zuckerberg, who won gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament last month.

