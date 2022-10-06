The NBA has started to give court-side fans a card with a message on it that warns fans they could be kicked out of their seats if they do not behave properly.

DJ Scheme posted an image of the card to his Twitter after he was given on by an usher at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Scheme posted a picture of the card that read a message to the fan who received the card.

“You are being issued a warning that the comments, gestures, and/or behaviors that you have directed at the players, coaches, game officials, or other spectators constitute excessive verbal abuse or behavior that is disruptive or interferes with a game participant or another spectator and are in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. This is the first and only warning that you will receive. If, after receiving this warning, you verbally abuse any player, coach, game official, or spectator, or engage in behavior that is disruptive or interferes with a game participant or another spectator, you will be immediately ejected from the arena without refund,” can be read on the card.

Some new guy gave me my first official NBA warning 😂😂😂 GOOFY

He said I said the F word 😂 pic.twitter.com/6I7vo3jNrR — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) October 5, 2022

The NBA has decided to go the route of soccer and hand cards out to people. Perhaps they should use different color cards to let fans know how close they are from an ejection. Fans are calm there is not doubt they will not try to get one of these cards as a souvenir.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com