NBA Stars LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love Team Up to Buy Pickleball Team

LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love have invested in a Major League Pickleball expansion team.

The trio of NBA stars have invested into an expansion team for the league. The team will be one of four new teams brought into Major League Pickleball. The group was headed by LeBron’s company, LRMR Ventures, and partnered with businessman Maverick Carter.

The league’s founder, Steve Kuhn, was ecstatic about the new investors in his league.

“Having LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings, and their incredible group as owners and investors in Major League Pickleball is not just great for MLP, but it’s a watershed moment for pickleball in general,” said Kuhn.

LeBron, Green, and Love are not the only big name owners who have invested in the league. Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Drew Brees has invested in a MLP team. Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry own MLP teams as well.

Major League Pickleball has fought with the Professional Pickleball Association as top pickleball league. The prize purse for the MLP will be more than $2 million across six tournaments.

Major League Pickleball’s first season came in 2021, so the NBA star’s interest has showed how quickly pickleball has grown in popularity throughout the country. Maybe LeBron could add professional pickleball player to his resume after he retires from the NBA.

