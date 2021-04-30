NFL-Bound Kwity Paye Wins Draft Night, Tells Mom Who Escaped Two Civil Wars In West Africa, ‘She’s Retired’

Kwity Paye was the 21st selection of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night, a milestone achievement for any football player. But Paye made the moment even better, with his mom standing next to him on live television, the NFL-bound defensive end told her she’s done working.

Paye’s path to the NFL is nothing short of remarkable, and his mother’s resilience is a big reason why. His mother, Agnes Paye escaped two civil wars in West Africa. Paye, himself, was born at a refugee camp in Guinea after the first Liberian civil war. Eventually, Ms. Paye fled to Rhode Island with her two sons, who were able to attend private school because she worked two jobs.

After earning a scholarship and playing college football for the University of Michigan, the first-round draft pick and newest member of the Indianapolis Colts is finally in position to take care of his mother. Wasting little time to do so, Paye made the announcement on live television during an interview with College GameDay’s Maria Taylor.

As much as the NFL Draft is about analyzing prospects for what they can do on the field, it’s equally filled with emotional stories of young men who persevered through hardships to become professional football players. Nothing romanticizes sports better than unscripted moments like the one Paye provided everyone watching the NFL Draft on ABC Thursday night.

Watch above via, ABC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]