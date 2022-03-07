JUST IN: NFL Suspends Star Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley for Entire 2022 Season Over Gambling

The NFL announced on Monday that it has suspended star Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022-2023 season for allegedly betting on NFL games last year.

In a statement, the NFL said that the alleged gambling “took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list.”

However, according to the NFL, “a league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or other players of his betting activity.”

According to the league, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to Ridley, who only appeared in five games last season, informing him of the disciplinary action:

There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL. For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.

According to the NFL, “Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023. Pursuant to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, he may appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.”

Moreover, were the suspension to go through, Ridley would forfeit more than $11 million in salary.

In a statement, the Atlanta Falcons, who finished 7-10 in the 2021-2022 season, said, “We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

In a series of tweets, Ridley reacted to the suspension:

I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

I couldn’t even watch football at that point — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

Just gone be more healthy when I come back — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

Watch above, via NFL Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com