NFL Network Host Chides Teams and Players for Being too Sensitive to Criticism

NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe admitted that she’s been “called to the principal’s office” a few times for irking teams and players with something she said on TV.

Wolfe joined The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon and was asked if she gets backlash for saying anything negative about the NFL.

“I’ve gotten some heat from the [Jaguars] before just about some jokes I made,” Wolfe told Pat McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk. “The Titans were very unhappy with me a couple years ago when I mentioned something about them not being needed in the playoffs because they [already beat] the Patriots.”

League networks are generally known as more of a propaganda arm than news outlet, with NFL Network and MLB Network avoiding certain topics that could potentially be damaging to their brand. According to Wolfe, teams and players can often be too sensitive to fair criticism.

“I’m surprised by the sensitivity level of players because I’m sure they hear this all the time on Twitter,” Wolfe said. “So if I’m saying something, I don’t know why they get so upset about it.”

But Wolfe isn’t spewing hot takes while hosting the weekend edition of Good Morning Football and NFL GameDay Kickoff ahead of Thursday Night Football for the network. Fair criticism of teams, players and coaches should never be worthy of a visit to the “principal’s office.”

“If you’re in the spotlight, you kind of gotta take the heat and know what’s coming,” Wolfe said of NFL players. “Also, why are you so upset about this? I say disrespectful things all the time.”

