No, Steph Curry Did Not Make 5 Full Court Shots in a Row Like You’ve Seen in That Utterly Insane Viral Video

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry trolled the internet when a video that surfaced of him making five full-court shots in a row turned out to be fake.

In the video posted by Sports Illustrated Sunday evening, Curry, who was in gym clothes and had a sweatshirt wrapped around his waist, walked over to a basketball rack at one end of the gym, pointed at the basket at the other, and one-hand shot the ball toward it. Curry appeared to have made the first basket and turned for another ball.

Sports Illustrated’s caption declared “this dude just can’t miss” along with shocked face and flames emojis.

Curry continued and made basket after basket, and the people around hyped him up as he sunk each shot. On the fifth and final shot, Curry yelled, “that’s five in a row,” as the ball went in the basket.

Curry excitedly high-stepped his way toward the doors and left the gym screaming. It’s a fun video — but sadly was not real.

Janie McCauley of the AP, who covers the Warriors, reported that the video was not real, and the Warriors confirmed it.

“Not real, per the Warriors. Looked amazing and fun, for sure,” McCauley wrote in a tweet.

Some Twitter users believed the video was authentic and were in awe of Curry’s exceptional shot-making skills. In their defense, if one player could make five consecutive full-court shots, it would be Curry.

The 34-year-old holds the record for most three-pointers made in the history of the NBA.

