No, the Super Bowl Doesn’t Have a Full Crowd. You’re Looking at a Bunch of Cardboard Cutouts.

By Joe DePaoloFeb 7th, 2021, 7:11 pm

If you’re looking at the Super Bowl crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and thinking that it looks like a sellout, your eyes are indeed playing tricks on you.

Social media has been abuzz with many people believing that a capacity crowd is on hand for the big game.

But that is not the case. There are only 25,000 people on hand — in a stadium which holds just over 65,000. There are also 30,000 cardboard cutouts — giving the illusion that every seat is filled.

Of the 25,000, nearly a third is comprised of vaccinated frontline healthcare workers. Nonetheless, some people are aware of the cutouts and still believe that the crowd that actually is attending is still far too large.

