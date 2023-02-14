NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers insinuated that the government shot UFOs out of the sky to distract the public from the reported release on deceased financer Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates’ list.

Rodgers was in his weekly spot Tuesday, on The Pat McAfee Show, before he sets off on his four-day “darkness retreat.” The show’s hosts, Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk, discussed current events in the world with the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Most notably, the multiple UFOs shot out of the sky in recent days.

“There’s been a lot of disclosure recently,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of old papers and files and different things about interactions that Navy pilots have had, especially Navy pilots, I believe, with Unidentified Flying Objects, so this is not surprising.”

“Obviously, there was some sort of Chinese spy balloon that was up in the air, allegedly,” Rodgers said. “And there’s been a few other objects that have been shot down. I believe that this been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything; there’s a lot of other things going on in the world.”

McAfee stopped him, who sarcastically said, “You’re saying ‘oh lookie here.’ Is that what you said?” The show host held up his right hand as a distraction and used his left hand to punch the air.

“Could be some of that, yeah,” Rodgers said.

McAfee and Rodgers briefly discussed the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that caused a wild explosion.

“There’s some wild shit going on right now, Aaron,” McAfee said.

Rodgers brought up the reported list of people who had a connection to Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 after he reportedly trafficked underage girls.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released, too?” Rodgers said.

McAfee quickly used the term “allegedly” and brought up the defamation lawsuit that former NFL quarterback Brett Favre recently filed against the sports media personality. McAfee asked Rodgers what he meant by the Epstein list he referenced.

“There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon,” Rodgers said. “You know, (Ghislaine) Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of trafficking, and nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail, so, nothing to see here.”

McAfee played into the bit and said, “no, nothing. ‘Look, there’s UFOs flying over; we just shot them down.'”

“Johnny Depp trial!” Rodgers said and pointed in another direction away from the camera.

“That’s what you’re saying, obviously,” McAfee said.

“There’s a lot going on,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot going on.”

McAfee decided to get into current events on Monday, one day following Super Bowl LVII. He had an epiphany and realized how much news he had missed due to the football season.

