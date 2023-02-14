Trump Mocks Bill Maher’s CNN Ratings, Blasts ‘RINOS’ Who Speak to Him to ‘Show How Cool They Are’

Donald Trump mocked the low ratings of Bill Maher’s Overtime segment since it began airing on CNN, and the former president also attacked “RINOS” who talk to Maher to supposedly “show how cool they are.”

“Bill Maher dropping big. Ratings way down in second week, substantially lower than his abysmal start. This experiment has already turned out to be a major failure, but in all fairness to Maher, CNN could kill anyone’s career,” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “Now if only the RINOs, who want to show how cool they are, wouldn’t put him on their shows!”

CNN recently announced the Overtime segment from Maher’s Real Time with Bill Maher would air on the network as part of broad changes in the network’s scheduling since falling under the corporate umbrella of Warner Bros. Discovery. The first Maher segment aired on February 3rd.

According to Nielsen data reports, Maher brought in 387,000 viewers from 11:30 pm to 11:45 pm during its premiere, including approximately 90,000 viewers in the highly-coveted 25-54 age demographic. For comparison’s sake, Gutfeld! brought in over 350,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic alone over at Fox News during the same time.

In its second airing, Maher’s ratings dropped to 345,000 viewers and only 70,000 in the 25-54 demo. Maher still airs his successful Real Time over on HBO, and his Overtime segment airs during CNN Tonight.

Trump previously attacked the relationship between CNN and Maher, claiming he’s actually the guy who could save the sagging network.

Trump wrote:

So Ratings Challenged, FAKE NEWS CNN, which just had their lowest & worst numbers in History, wants to give wacky liddle’ Bill Maher a shot at bringing them back to just normal “bad” when Bill Maher suffers from the same affliction as CNN — BAD RATINGS! How’s that for television “programming?” Actually, there’s only one person that can save CNN — he’s done it for 6 years — “TRUMP,” but he’s not available, he’s going to WIN the Presidency for the THIRD time, & save our Country from going to HELL!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com