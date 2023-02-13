Sports media personality Pat McAfee had a meltdown on Monday after listing off the recent news events he had ignored throughout the NFL’s season.

The football season closed out on Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

McAfee, a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, realized how much he had missed out on in the news cycle throughout the NFL’s long five-and-a-half-month season, specifically, everything that happened in recent weeks from the Chinese spy balloon and the multiple unidentified flying objects that were shot out of the sky on Friday and Saturday.

Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee brought up a train that was derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, that caused a wild explosion.

“Allegedly, some of these trains were not able to stop; they derail, they crash, they blow up, and it’s a bunch of like nuclear stuff, pretty much, and they’re saying Chernobyl is happening in Ohio,” McAfee said.

The train that derailed reportedly had train cars that contained hazardous material. McAfee added the train derailment issue along with the Chinese spy balloon that floated above the United States in Montana for three days before it was shot down in South Carolina. He also mentioned the other unidentified flying objects that were shot down.

“You put this on top of these UFOs on top of these Chinese spy balloon. It’s like, what the fuck is going on right now in the world we’re in? We don’t pay attention to the world much. We’ve had our blinders on. We’ve been fucking Punxsutawney Phil down in the hole before Groundhog’s Day because football’s been taking place,” McAfee said. “I’m just starting to snoop around in the real world. What the fuck is going on?”

With all the uncertainty in the world, McAfee asked himself, “will we ever find out the truth?” and then answered his own question and said, “probably not.”

McAfee was aware of at least one story outside of football. On Friday, he addressed the report that former NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed a defamation lawsuit against the former Colts punter and Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe.

“I’ll see you in court, pal!” McAfee said about the lawsuit.

