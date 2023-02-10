Sports media personality Pat McAfee is “excited to see how it goes” with a defamation lawsuit filed against him by former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

On Thursday evening, the Daily Mail reported that Favre is suing McAfee and Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe for “defamatory allegations” the two have allegedly made against the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White was named in the lawsuit as well.

On Friday, McAfee opened his program, The Pat McAfee Show, addressing the lawsuit filed against him.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre; yep, we made it, boys!” McAfee said. “Let’s raise our drinks.”

He toasted the members of The Pat McAfee Show and elaborated on saying the lawsuit shows how far the program had come from when it started.

“We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be a part of the sports media world,” McAfee said. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun.”

According to McAfee, lawyers wrote him a letter insisting they take down video of episodes where he discussed Favre’s alleged dealings in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. He found the letter absurd, he explained.

“I said, ‘that is hilarious,’ of course we’re not doing that,” McAfee said. “Put that down, move on with my life. Then, a few days later, ‘you have until Wednesday 8:30 pm Eastern time to issue a public apology to Brett Favre and also to erase all of the video in your catalog that involved Brett Favre’s name. That is 8:30 Wednesday.'”

Rather than making an apology at the time the lawyers demanded, McAfee played pickleball instead. He called the quotes “certainly accurate, but there’s one word I believe that was said off it, on this particular program, if you’re going to watch it all, and that would be allegedly.”

He bragged that he hasn’t even obtained lawyers for the defamation case, then raised his cup again

“Let’s ride this fucker! I’m excited to see how it goes,” McAfee said. “I’ll see you in court, pal!”

The former Indianapolis Colts punter wants to have his co-host, AJ Hawk, sit in on the defamation lawsuit with him.

“I assumed this was going to come at some point with how big the show has gotten,” McAfee said.

When the news broke on Thursday night, he responded on Twitter with a gif.

