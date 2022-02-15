Novak Djokovic is Prepared to Skip the French Open and Wimbledon Over Vaccine Mandate, But Insists He’s Not Anti-Vax

Novak Djokovic is willing to skip playing in future major tournaments because of vaccine mandates, potentially sacrificing the record for most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis.

In his first interview since being deported from Australia last month, Djokovic told the BBC he doesn’t associate with the anti-vaccine movement, despite his willingness to forego playing in majors such as the French Open and Wimbledon if they require the jab.

“I have never said that I am part of that movement,” Djokovic told the BBC’s Amol Rajan, adding that he’ll keep his mind open to getting vaccinated in the future. “I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

But just like he missed the Australian Open because of his vaccine status, Djokovic said he’s prepared to skip the Wimbledon and French Open.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay…Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” the 34-year-old tennis star and world No. 1 stated. “I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

It’s unclear whether the French Open will require participants to be vaccinated against Covid. The Grand Slam tournament is set to begin May 22 and the French government currently enforces a vaccine mandate for entering public spaces, but recently announced the requirement may be lifted in April.

Watch above via BBC

