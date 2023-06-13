For professional athletes, New York has established itself as a cutthroat market with passionate fans and ruthless commentators and, as a result, the media has a tendency to take things too far.

Last Friday, the Mets lost 13-10 to the Atlanta Braves. Mets ace pitcher Justin Verlander was only able to go three innings, and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Verlander and Max Scherzer, the team’s top two starting pitchers. As of June 13, they have an ERA of 4.85 and 3.71, respectively.

For WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan Roberts, that’s unacceptable.

“It was a collective fail by the bullpen and Justin Verlander,” Roberts said on the show the day after. “The Mets spend $90 million on these two mercenary pieces of crap who’ve done nothing. “Max Scherzer’s pretended to do something because his overall numbers are good and he’s had some really good starts. But think about what he did last year… Max Scherzer pitched well, missed a big chunk of time, and then when they needed him the most against the Atlanta Braves and then in the playoffs against the Padres, he wasn’t bad, he was awful.”

Some New York fans felt the criticism was unnecessarily harsh.

“Where are we in the NY sports discourse when it’s apparently ok to refer to two human beings as “pieces of crap” because… of inconsistent job performance?” SNY writer Andy Martino said.

Where are we in the NY sports discourse when it’s apparently ok to refer to two human beings as “pieces of crap” because … of inconsistent job performance ? https://t.co/YqbsHjeOdP — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) June 12, 2023

That sentiment was popular among most of the responses.

1. These are human beings. No one should be referring to them as “pieces of crap,” let alone a supposed media member 2. Max Scherzer had the lowest ERA of his career last year. So he’s done a lot more than “nothing” 3. Justin Verlander has made 7 starts. Maybe pump the brakes https://t.co/268Dz0fN96 — Danny Abriano (@DannyAbriano) June 9, 2023

Mets radio sounds worse than the slugs in Philly this time last year https://t.co/H0M5M2kqYG — Poppy (@wollapop) June 10, 2023

@EvanRobertsWFAN would walk into the Mets clubhouse and say to their faces you sniveling coward https://t.co/d4IKxe9Cj9 — Keane (@kranepool) June 12, 2023

Sports talk radio is such a joke. I can’t believe I was basically addicted once upon a time https://t.co/6ujFeoyMEM — Ken Copen 🦉 (@KenCopen) June 13, 2023

I’ll say it again – no wonder fans (fanatics) are so nasty and miserable when people with large platforms use rhetoric like this. I’m not arguing that Max and JV have been good. But “mercenary pieces of crap?” Give me a break. It’s just mean to be mean, which begets toxicity. https://t.co/qrqaZ33FVV — Maxwell “Swell” Haddad (@cinemaxwell) June 9, 2023

As of the publishing of this article, Roberts has not addressed the criticism he’s faced online.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com