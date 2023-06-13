NY Sports Radio Host Under Fire for Calling Two Mets Players ‘Pieces of Crap’

Justin Verlander

SNY

For professional athletes, New York has established itself as a cutthroat market with passionate fans and ruthless commentators and, as a result, the media has a tendency to take things too far.

Last Friday, the Mets lost 13-10 to the Atlanta Braves. Mets ace pitcher Justin Verlander was only able to go three innings, and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Verlander and Max Scherzer, the team’s top two starting pitchers. As of June 13, they have an ERA of 4.85 and 3.71, respectively.

For WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan Roberts, that’s unacceptable.

“It was a collective fail by the bullpen and Justin Verlander,” Roberts said on the show the day after. “The Mets spend $90 million on these two mercenary pieces of crap who’ve done nothing. “Max Scherzer’s pretended to do something because his overall numbers are good and he’s had some really good starts. But think about what he did last year… Max Scherzer pitched well, missed a big chunk of time, and then when they needed him the most against the Atlanta Braves and then in the playoffs against the Padres, he wasn’t bad, he was awful.”

Some New York fans felt the criticism was unnecessarily harsh.

“Where are we in the NY sports discourse when it’s apparently ok to refer to two human beings as “pieces of crap” because… of inconsistent job performance?” SNY writer Andy Martino said.

That sentiment was popular among most of the responses.

As of the publishing of this article, Roberts has not addressed the criticism he’s faced online.

