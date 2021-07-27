Olympic Fans Rally Around Simone Biles After She Pulls Out of Team Gymnastics Final: ‘Takes a Lot of Guts’

By Brandon Contes Jul 27th, 2021, 9:50 am
 

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Simone Biles stunned the sports world when she pulled out of the Team Gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday.

After early reports suggested a “mental issue” was the cause, USA Gymnastics later released an official statement that Biles withdrew from team competition due to a “medical issue.” The 24-year-old, four-time Olympic gold medalist ended her competition on Tuesday after slipping during her vault attempt.

After scoring a 15.183 on vault in qualifications, Biles earned a 13.766 Tuesday at the Olympics. Following the slip, Biles huddled with a trainer, exiting the floor with the team doctor shortly after.

Having to compete without the best American gymnast in the history of the sport, Team USA earned the silver medal, with Russia taking home the gold. Even after having to pull out of the competition, Biles led Team USA in congratulating Russia for their gold medal.

Much of Twitter was unified in showing support for Biles, while some specifically cited the physical and mental abuse many gymnasts experience at a young age. During an interview with the New York Times shortly before leaving for the Tokyo Games, Biles was asked to name the happiest moment of her career. The four-time Olympic gold medalist said, “Honestly, probably my time off.”

