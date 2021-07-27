Simone Biles stunned the sports world when she pulled out of the Team Gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday.

After early reports suggested a “mental issue” was the cause, USA Gymnastics later released an official statement that Biles withdrew from team competition due to a “medical issue.” The 24-year-old, four-time Olympic gold medalist ended her competition on Tuesday after slipping during her vault attempt.

After scoring a 15.183 on vault in qualifications, Biles earned a 13.766 Tuesday at the Olympics. Following the slip, Biles huddled with a trainer, exiting the floor with the team doctor shortly after.

Having to compete without the best American gymnast in the history of the sport, Team USA earned the silver medal, with Russia taking home the gold. Even after having to pull out of the competition, Biles led Team USA in congratulating Russia for their gold medal.

Much of Twitter was unified in showing support for Biles, while some specifically cited the physical and mental abuse many gymnasts experience at a young age. During an interview with the New York Times shortly before leaving for the Tokyo Games, Biles was asked to name the happiest moment of her career. The four-time Olympic gold medalist said, “Honestly, probably my time off.”

I. Am. Telling you. This is Simone telling everyone she’s hashtag #DONE with this dumb sport. Gymnastics is SO weird on little kids. https://t.co/gpfCQZ6J5d — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 27, 2021

God bless the great Simone Biles. And that is all. 🙅🏿‍♀️❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/MqJGEGJFLQ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles has been essentially abused her entire life, emotionally and of course physically. It must be a joyless existence. Good for her for saying it’s too much on this day. Takes a lot of guts. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) July 27, 2021

protect simone biles at all costs — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 27, 2021

What being on a team is all about. I couldn’t love @Simone_Biles any more. Leadership… https://t.co/x2jJg09sXk — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2021

Rooting for Simone Biles’ health and happiness always — Gaby Kirschner (@gabykirschner) July 27, 2021

. @Simone_Biles health comes first ♥️ — Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) July 27, 2021

……all I know is y’all better keep it cute talking about Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles today. And by cute I mean supportive and encouraging. Keep it cute or put it on mute. Dassit. pic.twitter.com/M6xw1M8lWh — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles slander will not be tolerated. Period. — Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) July 27, 2021

Dear @Simone_Biles… Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you. You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans. Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021

