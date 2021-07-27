JUST IN: Simone Biles Pulls Out of Team Gymnastics Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has pulled out of the Team Gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics which means that the USA Women’s Olympic Gymnastics team will be competing without the best US gymnast of all time.

Initial reports from Associated Press suggested that Biles withdrawal was injury related as she had “huddled with a trainer” after landing her vault, but there are conflicting reports.

AP reports:

Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault. The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title. Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

USA Gymnastics is reporting that Biles pulled out because of a medical issue:

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

Earlier reports suggested that Biles exit was due to a “mental issue” though there are cleary conflicting reports.

A Team USA coach said that Simone Biles' exit from the gymnastics team event "is not injury related." Coach said it is a "mental issue she is having," per NBC broadcast. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 27, 2021

The story is still developing and will update as more information is reported.

USA Today contributor Christine Brennan called in to CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning to report on Biles, the video of which you can watch above, via CNN.

