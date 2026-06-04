WATCH: Fan Who Brazenly Stormed the Court at NBA Finals Posts Video Online

The fan who stormed the court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night was recording the entire stunt and posted it online.

In the fourth quarter of an intense Game 1 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, play was suddenly stopped when the individual ran onto the court.

The fan, holding up his cell phone, ran straight to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and appeared to try taking a selfie with him. Within seconds, however, he was grabbed by a pair of security guards and rushed back off the floor.

Boos resonated in the Frost Bank Center, as the San Antonio crowd let the man have it.

The referees then got together to determine which team would be given possession for the ball after the stoppage. Because the ball was actually loose when play was stopped, they decided to resume the game with a jump ball at center court.

A fan on the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as seen and heard on the ESPN on ABC broadcast. #NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/atKDGe3Gcj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 4, 2026

A video posted later that night showed the fan’s point of view. The video began with him walking in the stands before suddenly sprinting toward Wembanyama. He was wearing a white T-shirt that read, “Attention.”

“Wemby! Wemby!” the fan said before motioning to his shirt for the video. “Attention! Attention!”

He continued to record even as the security guards carried him away.

POV of the fan who ran on the court in Game 1 Wemby was too tall to fit in the video 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZHAgSdEObB — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 4, 2026

After the game, Wembanyama was asked about the unexpected interaction with the fan. He said he “didn’t know how to act” as he had never been in that kind of situation before. He added that it “really surprised” him.

Wemby talked about the fan who ran on the court to take a selfie with him: “I’ve never been in that situation. I didn’t know how to act.” pic.twitter.com/IPFR4JP4Iu — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 4, 2026

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