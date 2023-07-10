OutKick Announces Upcoming ‘Gaines for Girls’ Podcast Hosted by Riley Gaines

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines will launch her own podcast on OutKick, the company announced Monday.

Titled Gaines for Girls, the podcast will focus on the issues regarding female athletics. Since 2022, Gaines has advocated for the ban of transgender athletes in women’s sports after she competed against fellow swimmer Lia Thomas in the NCAA Championships.

The first episode will air Wednesday.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with OutKick to release my new podcast Gaines For Girls,” Gaines said in a statement. “The audience can expect open conversations from policy experts, world-renowned scientists, elite athletes, and others who have been affected by the cultural issues plaguing America.

“OutKick is the ideal place to facilitate these conversations considering their understanding of sports and politics as well as their love for America and our freedoms. You can expect raw truth from Gaines For Girls!”

Although Gaines has been a vocal critic of the transgender athletes competing with women since 2022, she was brought to the forefront of the national conversation in April after she was ambushed at San Francisco State University. She was there to give a speech on the matter.

Since then, Gaines has appeared at congressional hearings and has also used her platform to criticize other female athletes advocating for the inclusion of transgender athletes.

“OutKick is the foremost defender of truth in sports media today,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said. “Men who identify as women winning championships is patently absurd and only woke idiots at ESPN will defend it. I’m proud of Riley’s bravery in standing up for women against this absurdity and excited to have her as a part of the OutKick family.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com