Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Tour Reportedly Holding ‘Emergency Meeting’ Amid Social Media Chatter That It’s About to Shut Down

Executives from LIV Golf were reportedly summoned for an “emergency media” amid speculation that the Saudi-backed golf tour will soon shut down.

News of the meeting was confirmed in a Wednesday report by The Telegraph. The tour was scheduled to hold its next tournament in Mexico City this weekend, but the pre-tournament press conference was suddenly canceled due to supposed technical issues. As noted by The Telegraph, it was the first time in LIV’s history that such a conference was canceled.

The report continued:

Telegraph Sport has since learned there was not a single executive present on the same day at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, the Mexico City venue where the sixth tournament of the league is taking place, and that they were all summoned to what was described as “an emergency summit” in Manhattan. The reason for the meeting remains unclear. Telegraph Sport contacted several LIV players on Wednesday morning and they all insisted it was business as usual as they went about their preparations. One of these golfers said: “I’ll be honest. None of the players have heard anything. It’s hopefully a merger. Everyone gathers at Augusta don’t they?”

Chatter about the company’s rumored demise seemed to have stemmed from cryptic social media posts from insider Ryan French, who runs the X/Twitter account Monday Q info. On Tuesday night, French hinted at an upcoming “bombshell announcement” regarding the future of LIV Golf.

Ive heard from multiple sources that a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent. We don't give out gambling advice but If your’re a prediction market type person I would bet the under of whatever they have posted. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 15, 2026

He later added that his sources — as well as the sources of others — have all indicated that LIV would be shutting down.

Ryan French from Monday Q Info reports that LIV Golf is about to shut down. Speaking on X Spaces last night, Ryan said: “I think everybody should probably stay near their phones… “I have some pretty good sources and I’ve heard that some other people have sources that LIV is… https://t.co/2Lx9fHPMhS pic.twitter.com/pkIFT2yBeg — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 15, 2026

Nearly three years ago, LIV Golf rocked the sports world when it announced an agreement with the PGA Tour to join forces. Since then, however, the sides have seemingly made little progress to finalize the seismic merger. Last February, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement that President Donald Trump’s involvement helped the sides inch closer on a deal. LIV has used Trump’s golf courses on numerous occasions.

Former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo backed the reporting after his own sources indicated that LIV was “preparing to wind down operations as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) reassesses its broader strategy amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.” Wingo added that LIV was “fully funded” through 2031, but Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had decided to “pull the rug” on the golf operation.

BREAKING: Sources indicate LIV is preparing to wind down operations as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) reassesses its broader strategy amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A recent board meeting in New York focused on the league’s near-term future, including whether to… — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 15, 2026

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