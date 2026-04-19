Just in: Trump Says US Navy Blew ‘A Hole’ in Iranian Ship That Tried to Run the Blockade

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. Navy blew “a hole” in an Iranian ship that tried to run the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump posted to Truth Social Sunday afternoon:

Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them. The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity.

Trump added, “We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!”

Iranian officials have not yet commented on the U.S. strike.

Vice President J.D. Vance was believed to be flying to Islamabad, Pakistan, for Monday’s second round of peace negotiations with Jared Kushner, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials.

Meanwhile, Iran has not confirmed that it would attend the talks.

Its chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said on state television late Saturday that “there will be no retreat in the field of diplomacy.”

Pakistan also did not confirm a second round, according to the Associated Press, “but authorities began tightening security in Islamabad. A regional official involved in the efforts said mediators were finalizing preparations and U.S. advance security teams were on the ground.”

The first round of talks ended last weekend after 21 hours without a peace deal. Vance said the sticking point remained over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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