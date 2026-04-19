Jake Tapper battled Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in a fiery debate over what the CNN anchor termed a “call for genocide” of the Iranian people by President Donald Trump.

Middway through interview on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Tapper asked Stefanik whether she condemns calls for genocide across the board.

“You were praised by many in the Jewish community when you criticized the college presidents who refused to condemn students for chanting ‘From the river to the sea,’ which many Jews interpret to be, and you agreed — you characterized it as a genocide, a call for genocide, to wipe out all the Jews in Israel ‘From the river to the sea.'” Tapper said. “So just to be clear, you believe that wiping out an entire civilization is genocidal and nobody should make a call to do such a thing?

“Yes, of course,” Stefanik replied. “And that’s why the question I asked, which was, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your university’s code of conduct, yes or no? I worded it because it was a very simple straightforward question. It was not a political one. And the world heard as these universities equivocated saying it depends on the context or it’s a context-dependent decision. It is not.”

The follow-up from Tapper kicked off a fiery six-minute showdown.

“What did you think when President Trump threatened to obliterate the entire Iranian civilization?” Tapper asked — referencing the April 7 Truth Social post in which Trump threatened “a whole civilization will die.”

Stefanik defended the president.

“He was focusing on the Iranian regime,” Stefanik said. “And what did it do? It brought the Iranians to the table. It led to the ceasefire. We know that President Trump has very strong statements when it comes to his tweets, but it has been targeted towards the Iranian terrorist regime.”

“He said the entire civilization will die,” Tapper responded.

“He was focused on the Iranian terrorist regime,” Stefanik shot back. “And Jake, isn’t it true that it brought the Iranians to the table to a cease-fire agreement?

“I don’t know,” Tapper said.

“It did, because they had a ceasefire agreement going on for days,” Stefanik said. “And President Trump is correct to call out the Iranian terrorist regime, which has financed Hamas and Hezbollah, which I believe has led to some of the financing of the skyrocketing antisemitism.”

“Yes, but I’m not talking about the regime,” Tapper said.

“Jake, you can ask this question, but the reality is it was targeted towards the Iranian terrorist regime,” Stefanik said. “It was an effective tool to bring them to the table. They have no cards.”

But Tapper returned to Trump’s original quote to press Stefanik on her claim that the president’s comments were directed toward the Iranian regime.

“He said — quote — ‘Your whole civilization will die tonight,'” Tapper said. “He didn’t say the regime will be wiped out. He said, ‘Your whole civilization will die tonight.’ And I just have to say it’s interesting that a 20-year-old college kid on a campus yelling ‘From the river to the sea,’ that’s worthy of condemnation, but a President of the United States who actually has—”

Stefanik interrupted to ask, “You don’t think it’s worthy of condemnation? Jake, you don’t think it’s worthy of condemnation of students that are targeting Jewish students, that are physically assaulting them, that are spitting in their face, that are drawing swastikas on their doors, these students who have to hire security?”

“I don’t need a lesson on what it’s like to be a Jewish student,” Tapper replied.

“But you’re equivocating, like those university presidents,” Stefanik said.

“I’m not equivocating at all,” Tapper said. He added, “I’m asking if you’re equivocating.”

“What I have said about President Trump’s tweets is, it has been very targeted,” Stefanik said. “I’m not equivocating.”

Tapper proceeded to call out Stefanik for what he considered a double-standard.

“But when it comes to a president threatening to wipe out an entire civilization…you’re applying two different standards here,” Tapper said.

“He is targeting the Iranian terrorist regime,” Stefanik responded. “Everyone seems to understand that Jake, except for CNN.”

Tapper made clear that he is “not supporting the regime,” and added, “I just think a call for genocide on a college campus and a call for genocide made by the “resident of the United States, like, they’re both bad, right?”

“I condemn genocide across the board,” Stefanik said. She added, “President Trump didn’t call for genocide, Jake. You are putting those words in his mouth.”

“Your entire civilization will die?” Tapper replied.

“It’s the terrorist regime, Jake,” the congresswoman said. “He’s targeting the terrorist regime.”

“You’re changing his words,” Tapper said. He added later, “what is wiping out an entire civilization?”

After Stefanik again argued Trump was merely targeting his comments to the Iranian regime, Tapper said “agree to disagree,” and tried to end the interview. But the conversation went on for another few moments before Tapper could wrap.

“President Trump was not calling for genocide,” Stefanik said. “Shame on CNN for saying that.”

“I read the quote,” Tapper replied. “Thank you so much.”

Watch above, via CNN.

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