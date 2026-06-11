Curtis Sliwa Sides With Mamdani in Feud With NY Knicks Owner: ‘I’m Coming After You!’

Former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa sided with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) in his feud with Knicks owner James Dolan.

Ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, Mamdani announced that there would be a watch party outside the arena. Two days earlier, the planned watch party for Game 3 had to be canceled due to the heightened security brought on by President Donald Trump’s arrival.

In response to the mayor’s announcement, the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. released a statement attacking Mamdani and the NYPD for limiting the watch party to just 1,000 fans. The corporation accused Mamdani of turning the area into a “police state.”

Mamdani fired back, explaining that MSG applied for a permit allowing only up to 1,000 people. The city then approved the permit. As one local reporter pointed out, the permit webpage allows applicants to request space for up to 10,000 people. The mayor also revealed that Dolan made the decision to cancel the watch party entirely.

In a video posted online, Sliwa made it clear he was no fan of Dolan’s when he said:

Before the Knicks’ championship run against the San Antonio Spurs, the most hated, loathed person in New York was Jimmy Dolan. People hate him; and now, everybody is lifting him up and saying, “This guy, he’s a party guy, he wants us, to the break of dawn, to celebrate the Knicks!” And so, he threw water on the police commissioner Jessica Tisch, but especially Zohran Mamdani yesterday, when he canceled the viewing party and he blamed the police commissioner and the mayor, and then say, “Hey, Mr. Mayor, You’re not a real Knicks fan. I wanted everyone to party. I wanted everyone to enjoy this. You’re the party pooper!” Jimmy Dolan, I’m coming after you! Now, for sure, I’ll have the mayor on my side to make you pay your property taxes — $48 million a year! I think finally the mayor may say, “Yeah, let’s tax that rich guy who blasphemed me!”

Curtis Sliwa goes off on James Dolan for the stunt he pulled yesterday related to the Knicks watch party at MSG: “Before the Knicks championship run against the San Antonio Spurs, the most hated, loathed person in New York was Jimmy Dolan. People hate him, and now everybody is… pic.twitter.com/QVVCwhywAa — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2026

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