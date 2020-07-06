comScore

Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Signs 10-Year $400 Million Extension With KC Chiefs, Richest Contract in NFL History

By Reed RichardsonJul 6th, 2020, 4:30 pm
QB Pat Mahomes (15) and DE Frank Clark (55) celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV

photo credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV-champion QB Pat Mahomes has reportedly signed a blockbuster 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs for more than $400 million, ensuring the 2018 NFL MVP will remain with the team for the next 12 years.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes had two years left on his current contract, so his massive extension means his minimum salary through 2032 would be $427.6 million.

Mahomes’ mega-deal dwarfs the previous biggest NFL contract, which involved Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who signed a five-year, $150-million contract in 2018.

Schefter also reports that the final terms of Mahomes’ deal may fluctuate based on the team’s salary cap situation every year.

