Players Association Calls Orlando Magic’s $50k Donation to DeSantis PAC ‘Alarming’: It ‘Does Not Represent Player Support for the Recipient’

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Thursday calling the Orlando Magic’s donation to a Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis PAC “alarming.”

On Tuesday, it was discovered through Federal Election Commissioner filings that the team donated $50,000 to Never Back Down, Inc., DeSantis’ political action committee. While it isn’t uncommon for owners to make political donations, the fact that the donation was in the team’s name raised eyebrows.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” the NBPA said. “NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.

“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

The DeVos family — owners of the team — declined to comment on the donation. The team, on the other hand, made a statement Wednesday.

“To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race,” the team said. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”

