Prominent Top Fighter Slams UFC Boss Dana White For Slapping His Wife: ‘You Should Never Put Your Hands On A Woman’

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier blasted UFC President Dana White after a viral video showed White slapping his wife in the face at a nightclub.

White and his wife Anne slapped one another while they were at a New Year’s Eve party at a nightclub in San Lucas, Mexico. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Anne slapped her husband in the face, and then White slapped her in the face before others intervened and separated the two. In an interview on Sunday with Eddie Mercado of SB Nation’s Bloody Elbow podcast, Poirier addressed the incident between his boss and his boss’s wife. Mercado asked Poirier how the UFC would bounce back from the awful news about White and his wife, and Poirier condemned White’s actions.

“You should never put your hands on a woman,” Poirier said. “I don’t know the repercussion that comes along with somebody of his stature running these businesses and doing something like that. I have no clue. It’s not a good look, for sure.”

Mercado pushed back and asked Poirier if he thought the UFC should step in and punish White for his actions.

“I’m staying out of it ’cause I’d be talking out my ass,” Poirier added. “I don’t know what should happen.”

White had a fight league coming to television called The Power Slap League on TBS, which was supposed to debut on January 11th but did not appear on the television guide after the video was leaked.

White took ownership of the slap and said “there’s no excuse” for his actions at the New Years’ party. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who said he is a good friend of White, believes that White should face the punishment he would give to any fighter in the same situation as the UFC boss.

Watch above via the Bloody Elbow podcast.

