Lauren Boebert Tears Into ‘Unhinged’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Despite Pleas from Constituents to ‘Tone Down the Nasty Rhetoric’

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) pulled no punches when discussing her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a recent phone interview with the Associated Press.

Boebert and Greene, who have been feuding in recent weeks, found themselves on opposing sides of the House GOP debacle in electing a speaker, with Greene supporting Rep. Kevin McCarty (R-CA) while Boebert vehemently opposed him and worked to delay the process, which eventually ended on a 15th ballot.

AP’s Jesse Bedayn spoke to Boebert over the phone in the wake of the speaker ballot and noted “some of Boebert’s toughest words are increasingly aimed at fellow Republicans.”

“I have been asked to explain MTG’s beliefs on Jewish space lasers, on why she showed up to a white supremacist conference… I’m just not going to go there,” Boebert told AP. “She wants to say all these things and seem unhinged on Twitter, so be it.”

Bedayn’s article, titled “Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric,’” largely focuses on the messages her constituents in Colorado’s 3rd district are trying to send to their representative.

“Tone down the nasty rhetoric on occasion and just stick with the point at hand,” AP quotes Debbie Hartman as saying when asked what advice she has for Boebert, who she voted for in both 2020 and 2022.

“She tapped into what Trump was doing, and she maybe took it too far in some instances,” said Alex Mason, 27, who is a Trump supporter.

Boebert, however, when confronted with these critiques remains defiant and vows to stick to her rhetoric.

“A lot of those on the left have said: ‘Look at your election, are you going to tone it down, little girl?’” she said. “I’m still going to be me.”

Bedayn also noted that Boebert did suggest that after the speaker battle, she wanted to focus on policy:

Boebert said “this slim victory, it opened my eyes to another chance to do everything that I’ve been promising to do.” To the congresswoman, that means being “more focused on delivering the policies I ran on than owning the left,” adding she hoped “to bring the temperature down, to bring unity.”

Boebert narrowly beat Democrat Adam Frisch in the November general election. Frisch hammered Boebert as an “embarrassment” to the district and called her style of leadership “angertainment.”

The hardline congresswoman also has her supporters and those who expect her to continue the same kind of bomb-throwing that got her elected in the first place. “I don’t want her to bow,” said a coal miner from Craig. “I would stop supporting her.”

