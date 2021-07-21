‘Put the Phone Down Bro’: Mets Announcer Scolds Cincinnati Fan for Getting Cell Smashed by a Home Run

The New York Mets TV announcers aren’t letting anything slide in Cincinnati. After play-by-play voice Gary Cohen absolutely destroyed the city for their beloved skyline chili earlier in the week, analyst Ron Darling sounded off on a Reds fan Wednesday afternoon.

“I think that fella’s gonna need to head to the Verizon store,” Cohen said after Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar hit a second-inning home run, landing over the wall and into the hands of a Reds fan who was still holding their phone.

“I mean, put the phone down bro, you’re watching a game!” Darling ranted on the SNY broadcast.

With Cohen surprised the umpires were taking another look to confirm Villar’s hit was indeed a home run, Darling used the pause as an opportunity to poke fun at the fan with a broken phone.

“The guy who lost the phone, needs (the replay review) when he goes to the Verizon store, as proof that his phone was hit by a home run,” Darling said.

Darling and Cohen each followed with a slew of dad jokes as the SNY cameras showed the fan inspecting his phone. But the Reds fan isn’t alone. Go to a sporting event and the majority of fans are on their phone, especially at baseball games which are filled with lulls in the action.

Watch above via, SNY

