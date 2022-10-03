NBC’s Rodney Harrison pleaded with current NFL players about the harm they could cause if they decided to play with a head injury.

After Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the controversy around concussions in the NFL resurfaced. Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a head injury in the game prior, but the Dolphins ruled it a back injury.

Harrison played 15 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and the New England Patriots. He used his platform on NBC’s Football Night in America to discuss concussions. Harrison was joined by co-hosts Tony Dungy and Maria Taylor.

“I would get hit, the entire stadium is spinning around, and I would go back into the game,” Harrison told his co-hosts. “It’s not worth it.”

Harrison made a plea to current players about head injuries and the harm they could cause to their long-term health if they ignored the signs.

“I would implore these young men, don’t go back on that football field if you get hurt,” Harrison added. “I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions.”

Harrison began to list the side effects of concussions, like chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and how those effects hurt more than just the player.

“Whether it’s depression, anxiety, paranoia, broken relationships, not being able to communicate with your spouse, and things like that,” Harrison continued. “It’s a lot, CTE takes you to a dark place.”

Harrison asked the players to be accountable for their own health and not what a doctor might tell them.

“And I want these players to know it’s not worth it,” Harrison said. “Please take care of yourself. Don’t depend on the NFL, don’t depend on anybody. If something is wrong with your head, report it.”

Harrison’s strong message to players that might be unsure about a head injury they sustained is exactly something they needed to hear. After Tagovailoa’s concussion, the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association agreed that some of the protocols needed an update.

