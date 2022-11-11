Shannon Sharpe Gets Into HEATED Exchange With Skip Bayless About Cancel Culture Double Standard for Kyrie Irving and Donald Trump

Shannon Sharpe got into a fiery argument with Skip Bayless about cancel culture against Kyrie Irving and the double standard shown toward former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s Undisputed, Sharpe and Bayless discussed Irving’s suspension and how former teammate LeBron James believed Irving’s suspension was “excessive.” Irving was suspended for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets after he failed to apologize after he tweeted out a clip from the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which contained many anti-Semitic tropes.

Sharped argued that no action was taken against Houston Texans owner Bob McNair in 2017 when he opposed NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and said the owners could not have “inmates running the prison.”

Sharpe believed there was a double standard between McNair’s lack of punishment and Irving’s suspension.

“It wasn’t what should have happened! Nothing happened!” Sharpe yelled at Bayless. “That’s what the problem was — nothing happened!”

Sharpe continued to insist there was a double standard the Black community faced.

“It seems to me that they can say things, and their actions, they’re not bound by the same restrictions as we are when we say things or do things,” Sharpe added. “And that is the problem a large portion of the black community have.”

Bayless speculated that if a white player or celebrity shared a clip from an anti-black movie, that person would get canceled by the public.

“If there was such a thing as a book and a movie that were — to quote Rolling Stone about this one — ‘venomously anti-Black,’ I can’t even imagine that existing in this country, if it were any white entertainer or a basketball star, or a football, or baseball star, dared to post a link to that. That player would lose his whole career; he would be done,” Bayless said.

Sharpe pivoted to comments President Trump wrote on the social platform Truth Social and how the former president never got canceled for his remarks toward American Jews. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote in October. “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

“After what President Trump has said about the American Jews versus the Israeli Jews and what he’s tweeted and what he’s posted, and he ain’t got canceled yet,” Sharpe continued. “So don’t give me that if this would’ve happened, if that would’ve happened because we’ve seen in instances when they have done things. They’ve never been canceled!”

Sharpe added that Irving’s apology would never be enough to get a pass from most of society.

“They cancel us, no questions asked!” Sharpe continued. “There’s not enough apology. Kyrie can get on his bended knee, he can come to the people in the most humble way he know how, bow head humble on bent knee, and that’s still not enough for some!”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

