LeBron James Calls For An End To Kyrie Irving’s ‘Excessive’ Suspension

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James believes Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving‘s suspension should end immediately, and he should be allowed to play.

Irving was suspended by the Nets after he failed to apologize for sharing a clip from a film called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film contains numerous anti-Semitic tropes. Irving apologized a few hours after the Nets announced his suspension, but the suspension would last at least five games for Irving.

Shams Charania, a sports reporter for the Athletic, tweeted out the Nets’ list of demands Irving needed to face to come back to play for the Nets.

The list included apologizing/condemning the movie, a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, anti-Semitic training, meeting with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders, and meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

James, a teammate of Irving’s as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons, came to Irving’s defense Thursday afternoon in a Twitter thread.

The Twitter thread read as follows:

I told you guys I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.

James suffered a left groin injury Wednesday night when the Lakers lost to their in-city rival Los Angeles Clippers 114-101.

