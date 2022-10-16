Trump Complains About His Lack of Support Among Jews: ‘U.S. Jews Have to Get Their Act Together … Before it is Too Late!’

Former President Donald Trump complained that he doesn’t get enough support from Jewish people in a Sunday morning Truth Social post.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” the ex-president said. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

Throughout his political career, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Jewish people who don’t support his agenda or voice criticisms of the Israeli government are “disloyal” to Israel.

“If you want to vote Democrat, you are being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel,” Trump said at the White House in 2019. In 2021, as part of a rant against his media coverage, Trump invoked the ancestry of the Sulzberger family as publishers of The New York Times

From Trump’s remarks on the Unholy podcast:

There’s people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States, either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel. I mean you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.

In those examples, Trump broached two anti-Semitic stereotypes: one arguing that Jews are more loyal to Israel than to their own countries, the other that Jews control the media.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com