It appears Shannon Sharpe won’t have any trouble staying busy after he leaves Fox Sports 1.

Days after the news broke that he agreed to a buyout with the network, Sharpe has finally said something in reference to the split. He did so with a cryptic caption he included in an Instagram post over the weekend. It was accompanied by various photos of him tending a garden.

“Went out to the garden this morning,” Sharpe said. “Took the time to pull some weeds, making room for this season’s flowers to grow. Stay tuned for the seeds I’m planting.”

On FS1’s Undisputed — the popular debate show that also includes Skip Bayless — Sharpe has yet to comment on his eventual departure. However, sources with knowledge on the matter revealed there was growing tension between the two analysts behind the scenes. On multiple occasions, that tension even bubbled to the surface when they got into personal spats live on the show.

Sharpe has also liked tweets suggesting the two were at odds.

It’s unknown what Sharpe’s next plans are. Among the list of theories is that he could join ESPN. If that does happen, Sharpe has already received a vote of confidence from Stephen A. Smith.

“I don’t know what his plans are,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “I don’t know what he’s trying to pursue. I don’t know what he’s after, but if Shannon Sharpe needs me, I’m happy to be here for him — and if that included him wanting to come on First Take, the bosses at ESPN know that is something I would support.”

