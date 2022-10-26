Shaq Puts Sir Charles on the Spot With Pop Quiz on Spelling of ‘Spectacular’ in Hilarious Clip

Shaquille O’Neal attempted to throw Charles Barkley under the bus on how to spell the word “spectacular” after Barkley used it to describe Tuesday night’s games.

The New Orleans Pelicans barely held onto their win against the Dallas Mavericks in the first leg of NBA on TNT’s doubleheader. Mavericks star Luca Dončić threw up a last-second shot that came up short, and the Pelicans won 113-111.

The first half of the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns had an offensive explosion, in which the Suns had a 72-66 lead as they headed into halftime in the second game of the doubleheader.

Barkley was thrilled with the basketball he watched and told O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson how happy he was.

“These two games have been spectacular,” Barkley said.

O’Neal did not believe Barkley could spell the word he had just used and decided to put money on Barkley’s ability to do so.

“Spell it,” O’Neal added. “Spell it.

Johnson was quick to defend Barkley and believed he could spell the word correctly.

“He can spell spectacular,” Johnson argued with O’Neal.

“No, he can’t,” O’Neal answered. “No, he can’t, $10,000 cash.”

Barkley sat at the table with his eyes closed and imagined the word spelled out before he decided to write it down.

Smith watched over Barkley’s shoulder as he began to write the word down, but he laughed, got up, and walked away.

“He spelled it wrong!” Smith laughed. “No, read what you wrote, don’t change it!”

Barkley spelled out the word correctly after he wrote it down on a piece of paper.

Barkley decided to boast that he proved his fellow analysts wrong and gave a thank you to his alma mater, Auburn University.

“Let me look at that camera right now,” Barkley said with a smile. “Hey, I haven’t had much to brag on this year, but let me go ahead and say it, ‘War Damn Eagle.’ That Auburn education pulled me through America.

