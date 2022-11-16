Shaquille O’Neal Shares WILD Theory That There Is More Than One Moon

NBA on TNT analyst and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal shared a crazy theory on Tuesday night that there could be more than one moon in orbiting our planet.

After the NBA on TNT aired the second game of their Tuesday night doubleheader between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings, analysts O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and host Ernie Johnson broke down the Kings’ 152-121 win against the Nets; O’Neal showcased his observation of space.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player proposed his wild “new theory” regarding Earth’s satellite.

“I have a new theory,” O’Neal told his colleagues. “There’s more than one moon.”

Smith and Barkley both let out groans before O’Neal continued.

“Let me tell you my theory,” said Shaq. “The other day I was riding, passed Auburn as a matter of fact, and the moon was on the left and I keep going straight, making little turns, and about 20 minutes later, the moon was behind me.”

Barkley jumped on O’Neal’s bizarre take with a snappy response.

“That’s cause it was moving, fool!” he said.

“Nope, there’s more than one moon,” O’Neal said. “And then, another 45 seconds, the moon was on my right; there’s more than one moon.”

NASA’s website confirms that the earth has only one moon up there. Of course, the moon has a reputation for making people a little crazy — that’s where the word lunacy comes from — so maybe Shaq was just temporarily off his game under its tidal influence.

O’Neal, an entrepreneur, owns franchises from a variety of companies including Papa John’s and Auntie Anne’s. He became part of the Sheriff’s department in Henry County, Georgia as a director of communications for their department. Astronomer O’Neal might not be on his radar for his next endeavor.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

