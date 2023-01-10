Tomi Lahren Defends Skip Bayless’s Controversial Tweet After Hamlin Collapse: ‘People Are Looking To Be Offended’

Tomi Lahren defended Fox Sports host Skip Bayless after he faced outrage for an insensitive tweet following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s collapse on the field.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after he made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR on the field before being rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he was intubated and listed in critical condition. Before the NFL announced the game would be postponed, Bayless tweeted, “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome.” Bayless referred to the Bills and the Bengals competing for the top seed in the NFL’s American Football Conference (AFC).

Lahren did not think Bayless’ tweet was malicious, and she explained on her Youtube show Monday night, Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.

“I’ve got to be honest with you,” Lahren said. “When I read his tweet and everybody was freaking out about it, I wasn’t sure why they were freaking out because at the end he said, ‘it all seems irrelevant now,’ so I read it like, ‘hey listen, this is a big game, this is crazy, this is a really consequential moment in football, but it seems a little irrelevant now given what happened.'”

“I was not outraged. I did not think what he was saying was insensitive,” Lahren added.

Conservative political commentator Brandon Tatum was Lahren’s guest on her show and defended Bayless.

“I looked at his comments, and I said, ‘everybody in the NFL is thinking the same thing he’s thinking. Everybody that’s watching the NFL is thinking the same thing that he’s thinking,'” Tatum added. “The guy is giving an analysis of football.”

“All these NFL players that were mad at Skip Bayless, give it a break, brother!” Tatum continued. “He gave a clear analysis of football!”

Lahren argued that the people who were outraged over Bayless’ tweet just wanted someone to be mad at.

“People are looking to be offended by something,” Lahren added. “They were waiting for somebody to say something offensive; of course, they picked Skip, and then there was a huge thing about it. He spent the entirety of his show the next day basically apologizing.”

Bayless’ co-host Shannon Sharpe did not show up to Undisputed the following day after the controversial tweet was made, so Skip did the show solo and read tweets from viewers of the show. When Sharpe returned, the two got into a fiery back-and-forth about the tweet.

“Don’t apologize! Just say, ‘hey, listen, I didn’t know the extent of it. I’m not going to apologize because I didn’t know, and I wasn’t trying to convey that was not my intention.’ The cancel culture mob comes for everybody, and it’s just this faux outrage. It’s so exhausting. I don’t know where we go from here,” Lahren concluded.

Watch above via Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.

